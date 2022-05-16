Enrico Leopardi becomes OverIT's new Senior Vice President Sales EMEA

BOSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT today announced the appointment of Enrico Leopardi as Senior VP Sales EMEA. He will lead the company's EMEA sales organization, reporting to the Chairman and CEO Paolo Bergamo.

Joining OverIT at a pivotal moment in the company's history, Leopardi brings over 25 years of experience in the international B2B enterprise software market holding various leadership positions in companies like Aethra (part of Avaya), Logitech, Lifesize where he has overseen sales and GTM strategies for EMEA & APAC.

By joining OverIT as SVP Sales EMEA he will help the company to unlock its potential and set the foundations to scale the business internationally while accelerating its growth.

"Enrico is an outstanding sales leader who has managed global teams that have sold software at scale, and I'm delighted to welcome him. His background, network, and passion make him the perfect leader for the transition to a global SaaS player that OverIT is undertaking." said Bergamo, CEO and Chairman, "The joint power of Enrico's experience and the partner ecosystem expansion strategy led by the Global Alliances team, will be crucial in capitalizing the EMEA market opportunity."

"I am extremely excited and thrilled to join OverIT at this point of its journey. The company has highly enviable customer retention and satisfaction, and operates in a fast-growing market", shared Leopardi, "I am honored to lead the sales strategies with a best-in-class team. We have an amazing opportunity to scale up, as organizations are going through massive digital transformation, and we can leverage deep industry expertise, a strong FSM platform addressing mission-critical operations, and innovative capabilities such as GIS, AI, and AR, implemented as core part of the solution.

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries.

