INFINITE HEADS TO RAPID+TCT CONFERENCE WITH EXCITING NEW MATERIALS AND SOLUTIONS

DETROIT, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Materials Solutions, LLC (Infinite™) will debut a new line-up of additive manufacturing innovations and services at this year's RAPID + TCT conference. North America's most important and largest additive manufacturing event featuring over 200 of the industry's leading voices will be held at Huntington Place in Detroit from May 17-19, 2022. Infinite will be featured at Booth #1520.

At the booth, attendees will have an opportunity to review Infinite's other disruptive materials, Caverna™ PP and AquaSys® 120 and 180. They will also be able to witness Infinite materials in action on BCN3D W27 and Ultimaker S3 printers and the dissolution prowess of AquaSys materials in a Ultimaker dissolution station.

"We're excited to return to RAPID to be with the best minds in additive manufacturing," says Jeff Feddersen, Senior Sales Manager, Infinite Material Solutions. "We innovate to serve the needs of the world and can't wait to talk with the rest of the industry about the future of 3D printing."

Attendees will have a chance to experience and demo Infinite's latest support material, AquaSys® GP (General Purpose). The team will showcase this environmentally friendly water-soluble alternative to PVA and its adhesion and dissolution characteristics, printing performance, and more. AquaSys GP will be available for purchase online through select Infinite resellers. Further details about the official launch of AquaSys GP will be unveiled at the event.

Infinite will also showcase EMPOWR3D™, a new turnkey suite of additive manufacturing services that seeks to create, collaborate, and knowledge share within the 3D printing sector. Services offered include material development, feedstock creation, printer selection and tuning, part design, printing, and characterization. EMPOWR3D is platform-agnostic, giving customers the resources to address their needs in whichever way suits them. This platform will be operated in collaboration with Interfacial, the innovation engine behind Infinite's portfolio of novel materials.

Infinite and Interfacial hope this collaborative center can help simplify the multi-faceted world of 3D printing and provide resources to create novel materials for customers of all experience levels. "We recognize we've hit critical mass in the playground of additive manufacturing and with so much innovation, it can be hard to make 3D printing work for specific company needs," says Jeffrey J. Cernohous, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and Member of Interfacial Consultants LLC. "The goal of EMPOWR3D is to streamline the future of 3D printing by showcasing its simplicity and efficiency for every potential user."

Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth and schedule time to talk with representatives from Infinite and Interfacial about how EMPOWR3D can help them be pragmatic with their additive manufacturing needs.

Infinite will also be giving guests access to their new "High-Temperature Soluble Core Applications in Additive Manufacturing" whitepaper, which demonstrates how water-soluble support material AquaSys 180 optimizes soluble core solutions.

Infinite Material Solutions, LLC is based in Prescott, Wisconsin, USA, and manufactures, markets, and sells wholly unique materials for additive manufacturing. The company was founded as a joint venture between Nagase America, a multinational manufacturer-distributor of raw materials and specialty chemicals, and Interfacial Consultants (IFC), a Wisconsin-based firm focused on the design, de-risking, and deployment of technology platforms relating to advanced materials and manufacturing processes for the plastics, building and construction, electronics, transportation, packaging, consumer, and specialty chemicals markets. Infinite recently launched AquaSys® 120 and AquaSys® 180, water-soluble support filament that pair with high-temperature build materials ranging from PLA to PEEK to support complex designs. And last spring, it launched Caverna™ PP, a 3D printing filament that allows users to create lightweight micro-porous, foam-like parts resembling a sponge.

