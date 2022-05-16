InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tub for Washing a Pet Dog (TLS-150)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to facilitate dog washing procedures," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the WASH-A PUP. My design would reduce stress for a pet dog and pet owner."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tub for washing a pet dog. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the dog to stand in a volume of water. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it helps to relieve anxiety and nervousness for pets. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners and pet grooming centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-150, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

