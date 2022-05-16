Open Mortgage Appoints Brenda Hedeen to Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Nolte, Open Mortgage's CFO since 2019, will transition to Chief Legal Officer and lead the company's legal operations

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --­ Open Mortgage, a multi-channel mortgage lender dedicated to empowering the dream of homeownership, has selected Brenda Hedeen, CPA, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to spearhead the firm's finance and accounting operations. Anthony Nolte, Open Mortgage's CFO and legal counsel since 2019, has been appointed to the newly-created position of Chief Legal Officer.

"With her impressive skillset in financial planning and analysis, as well as her affinity for passionate and fearless leadership, Brenda's addition to Open Mortgage will ensure the acceleration of our current momentum of success," said Scott Gordon, Founder and CEO of Open Mortgage. "Tony's diligent service has led the company through a season of rapid growth and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we move into the next phase of expansion, his more than 30 years of leadership experience in legal, compliance and finance will continue to be invaluable to our legal infrastructure."

As a member of the chief executive team, Hedeen will report directly to Open Mortgage President Joe Stephenson and will leverage her extensive background in analysis and fiscal planning to create a robust company-wide analytical infrastructure and implement comprehensive financial management standards. Staying abreast of industry trends and best practices, she will lead her department to success by ensuring they have the resources and training needed to perform their duties, as well as work cross-functionally across departments to achieve the financial goals of the organization.

"After much deliberation and following an extensive search to fill the CFO position, Brenda stood out for her impeccable record of notable business impact and ability to empower high performance and professional development among her team," said Stephenson. "Her results-driven approach and collaborative leadership style will allow Open Mortgage to further optimize a data-based financial framework that advances the company's business strategy."

Most recently, Hedeen served as On Q Financial, Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to working for On Q Financial, Hedeen was promoted to CFO of Mann Mortgage, LLC from her previous positions as Assistant CFO and Controller. Additionally, she has held roles in private and public accounting where her career growth was powered by a keen eye for optimization. Hedeen is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and earned her master's in accounting from Stetson University and a bachelor's in accounting at Baker College, online.

The appointments of Hedeen to CFO and Nolte to Chief Legal Officer come during increased company expansion and following multiple additions to the Open Mortgage executive and senior leadership team in the past two years. These include President Joe Stephenson, Chief Compliance Officer Andrea Easter, Chief Revenue Officer Scott Harkless and the selection of several Senior Vice Presidents in the Marketing, Human Resources and Forward Operations divisions.

About Open Mortgage

Open Mortgage is a multi-channel mortgage lender. At Open Mortgage, we believe that better is possible, and we are constantly striving to bring a better mortgage experience for everyone. We are committed to helping families purchase homes. Founded in 2003, Open Mortgage is headquartered in Austin, TX and has retail locations nationwide. For additional information, visit openmortgage.com .

