Vesper Announces New Leadership to Drive Expanding Production Capability

Vesper appoints Rick Hegberg as CEO, Founder Matt Crowley as CSO

BOSTON, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper, a global supplier of the most advanced piezoelectric MEMS sensors, instrumental in redefining the intelligent edge, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard "Rick" Hegberg to serve as their CEO.

Hegberg brings experience from a career that spans roles like CEO, general management, sales and marketing, private equity funding, and venture capital. Most recently, Hegberg was the senior vice president of global pathways and alliances for NetApp, a cloud data storage and management company.

"We are very excited to have Rick join Vesper leadership team as we look to accelerate our growth," said Jeff Fagan, Accomplice General Partner. "Rick has guided multi-billion dollar companies through significant transformation and growth and his expertise will be instrumental through our next phase of our growth."

Vesper has redefined what is possible, inventing the piezoelectric bilayer (PEBL™) MEMS platform technology that uniquely enables the manufacture of multiple MEMS products in a single process flow.

"We are in an exciting time! Our piezo MEMS smart sensor products and technology are being used in many different applications from IoT, smartphone, AR/VR to automotive grade smart sensors," said Rick Hegberg.

Co -Founder Matt Crowley will move from the CEO position and become the Chief Strategy Officer to oversee the company's strategy, develop its system partners ecosystem, while driving the product roadmap and technology partnerships.

About Rick Hegberg: Hegberg's executive career began in sales and marketing at an early-stage memory company after graduating from Marquette University with advanced studies at Wharton School of Business, MIT, and Harvard. With advancing responsibilities, he has worked at notable technology firms such as AMD, ATI, Lucent, Micron, Qualcomm, SanDisk and others.

About Vesper:

About Vesper: Vesper is a privately held smart sensor company based in Boston, MA. Utilizing its proprietary piezoelectric bilayer MEMS technology, Vesper's award-winning microphones and accelerometers deliver tremendous value by embedding intelligence at the extreme edge of the network.

