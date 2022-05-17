Back-to-Back: Global Widget's CPG & CBD University Podcast Named Podcast of the Year For Second Year in a Row by Ragan Communications & PR Daily

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer packaged goods manufacturer Global Widget announces its CPG & CBD University Podcast has been named Podcast of the Year by Ragan Communications and PR Daily for the second year in a row. Ragan Communications and PR Daily hosted an awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 10, in New York City. The CPG & CBD University Podcast, formerly known as the CBD University Podcast, debuted on podcast platforms and YouTube in November 2019.

"Since the launch of our podcast, it has been our mission to educate consumers, retailers and distributors on best selling practices, latest innovative trends and regulatory news," said Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager at Global Widget and host of the CPG & CBD University Podcast. "In an evolving industry, it is essential our audience has the latest regulatory news, scientific research and product news, along with insights from leaders in the industry."

The CPG & CBD University Podcast has published 125 episodes since its launch. Statistics from its publishing platform, Libsyn, show that the podcast has over 231,000 downloads. Full video episodes of the podcast are available on Global Widget's YouTube Channel.

Guests from the United Kingdom, Mexico, Chile and all across the U.S. have appeared on the podcast, including:

Nikki Fried , State of Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services on episode 67

Holly Bell , Director of Cannabis, State of Florida on , Director of Cannabis,on episode 44

Vanessa Snyder of Eurofins Scientific on of Eurofins Scientific on episode 125

Industry advocate and attorney Rod Kight and Kristen Nichols of MJBiz Daily, who have appeared multiple times.

The CBD University Podcast evolved into the CPG & CBD University Podcast on episode 78 as Global Widget continues to evolve its operations to incorporate more in-house and private-label health and wellness brands along with CBD brands.

"Global Widget set themselves apart from an outstanding field of entrants. Their work was exceptional and displayed their innovative strategies for achieving success. Congratulations, Global Widget. We look forward to your continued success," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at Ragan Communications.

The full list of winners can be found here. The CPG & CBD University Podcast is published on major podcast platforms and YouTube.

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium Hemp-derived cannabinoid and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind Hemp and health and wellness brands Hemp Bombs®, Mystic Labs™, hyper brain iQ and Forever Well Nutrition™. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 350 employees, Global Widget is home to two of the nation's largest Hemp brands and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://globalwidget.com/.

