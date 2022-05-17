Five RV Retailer Stores Achieve Prestigious Airstream Five Rivet Honors

RV Retailer Grows to 10 Airstream Locations with Airstream of South Carolina Acquisition

New Airstream Facility in Austin, TX Planned to Unveil in Summer of 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today was recognized by Airstream for outstanding customer service in sales and service with the prestigious Five Rivet Award for five Airstream locations in the United States. Launched in 2017, Airstream's Five Rivet Dealer Standards Program requires dealers to meet the highest standards for both sales and service.

RV Retailer Grows to 10 Airstream Locations with Airstream of South Carolina Acquisition (PRNewswire)

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "Airstream is an iconic brand cherished by thousands of RV enthusiasts around the globe. We are honored to represent the brand and achieve its highest level of customer service with the Five Rivet distinction."

RV Retailer has five Airstream locations notably achieving the Five Rivet distinction in the quarter, as listed below.

Airstream of Tampa

Airstream of Austin (formerly Camper Clinic II)

Airstream of Greensboro

RV One Superstores Orlando

RV One Superstores Des Moines

"Our focus as an organization is customer service. We currently have over $130 million in planned facility investments to improve the customer experience and provide a world class service experience. This summer the unveiling of our new Airstream of Austin store will be one of the highlights of these investments. Our Airstream store in Austin has been the number one Airstream travel trailer dealer in the Central region for Airstream three years in a row," added Jon Ferrando.

"RV Retailer has been recognized two years in a row as the largest volume Airstream dealership in the United States with Airstream of Tampa. Our dedication to the Airstream experience has helped us achieve this mark year after year. We look forward to growing with Airstream in the years to come," said Famous Rhodes, RVR's Chief Marketing and Technical Officer.

The ten Airstream locations of RV Retailer are at the following stores: Airstream of Tampa, Airstream of Austin, Airstream of Greensboro, RV One Superstores Orlando, RV One Superstores Des Moines, RV One Superstores Gainesville, RV One Superstores Jacksonville, RV One Superstores Albany, RV One Superstores St Augustine and recently announced acquisition of Airstream of South Carolina (John's RV).

To learn more about our Airstream locations and RV Retailer, please visit: https://rvone.com/, https://www.airstreamofgreensboronc.com/, https://www.airstreamofaustin.com/ https://airstreamtampa.rvone.com/, or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 97 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

