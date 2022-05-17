HubSpot Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that members of its executive team are scheduled to present at the conferences listed below. All interested parties can access the webcasts live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com . The Company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day as the conferences.

Event: JP Morgan Technology Conference When: Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time Location: Boston, Massachusetts Presenters: Dharmesh Shah, Chief Technology Officer Kate Bueker, Chief Financial Officer

Event: Jefferies Technology Conference When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time Location: San Francisco, California Presenters: Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer Chuck MacGlashing, Head of Investor Relations



Event: Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference When: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time Location: Boston, Massachusetts Presenters: Dharmesh Shah, Chief Technology Officer Kate Bueker, Chief Financial Officer



Event: Bank of America Technology Conference When: Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time Location: San Francisco, California Presenters: Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer Chuck MacGlashing, Head of Investor Relations



About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 143,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

