ICD Earns 2022 Great Place to Work®

Short-Term Investments Portal Provider, a Culture of Service in Treasury

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments, is once again a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company with 96% of employees saying ICD is a great place to work, compared with 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. ICD is celebrating Certification Nation Day today with other companies recognized for creating great places to work.

"I am very proud of our employees and the values we uphold every day in serving our treasury clients, each other and the treasury community at large," says ICD Chief Executive Officer Tory Hazard. "We keep these commitments at the center of our culture, making ICD a great place to work, and in turn, a great place to do business."

Results from the ICD Great Place to Work Survey also include:

100% - Our customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent."

99% - Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

99% - I am given the resources and equipment to do my job.

97% - When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

For more information about ICD, contact info@icdportal.com or visit icdportal.com.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 350 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

