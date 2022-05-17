ideas42 Announces Global Health Advisory Council to Expand Impact of Behavioral Science Applications

Newly formed council brings together seven global health experts to more equitably advance behavioral design approaches and strengthen impact

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit behavioral design firm ideas42 today announced the formation of a new specialized advisory council to significantly expand the potential impact of behavioral science in the global health sector.

The Behavioral Science in Global Health Advisory Council draws from the diverse expertise of seven women with a wealth of experience improving public health programs, policies, technologies, and services around the world.

The Advisory Council will provide strategic guidance to ensure that the strategies and research priorities of applied behavioral science capture the needs of the global health sector and ensure a diverse range of perspectives, based on lived experience and disciplinary expertise, shape the direction of applied behavioral science in global health. The Advisory Council represents an expansion of ideas42's commitment to and expertise in using behavioral design to more equitably strengthen global health programs, and by extension the health and well-being of millions.

"As the application of behavioral science continues its exciting expansion, we're being intentional about pushing ourselves to do our work better," said Jana Smith, Managing Director at ideas42 and a leader of the organization's Global Health team. "This includes incorporating new methods and exploring bolder approaches to generate impact for people around the world, and the Advisory Council is a major step in that direction. We're honored to work with such an accomplished group of women as they contribute deep disciplinary expertise and rich personal experiences to this aim."

The inaugural council will serve an initial two-year term and meet biannually to advance the Advisory Council's strategic goals. ideas42 selected council members based on their unique areas of expertise, and to ensure more diverse gender and geographic perspectives in the behavioral science field.

Hawa Talla has over 25 years of exemplary experience in family planning (FP), reproductive health (RH), social communication for behavior change, program implementation, and technical leadership. Ms. Talla currently serves as the Country Director for the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) in Senegal , where she leads CHAI's efforts to expand its transformational, results-oriented portfolio of public health programming. She earned a master's degree in strategic planning and management of reproductive health programs from CESAG in Senegal . has over 25 years of exemplary experience in family planning (FP), reproductive health (RH), social communication for behavior change, program implementation, and technical leadership. Ms. Talla currently serves as the Country Director for the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) in, where she leads CHAI's efforts to expand its transformational, results-oriented portfolio of public health programming. She earned a master's degree in strategic planning and management of reproductive health programs from CESAG in

Marie Ba is the Director of the Ouagadougou Partnership (OP) Coordination Unit and a leading advocate for women and families in West Africa . As Director, Marie leads collaboration and coordination among the OP's stakeholders, which collectively contribute over $150 million per year to advance reproductive health options and outcomes in the region. She earned her master's degree in international development and peace/conflict resolution from American University . is the Director of the Ouagadougou Partnership (OP) Coordination Unit and a leading advocate for women and families in. As Director, Marie leads collaboration and coordination among the OP's stakeholders, which collectively contribute overper year to advance reproductive health options and outcomes in the region. She earned her master's degree in international development and peace/conflict resolution from

Olufunke Fasawe is the Senior Director (global) for Primary Health Care at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and the Director of Programs and Lead for the Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Program for CHAI in Nigeria . She has over 10 years of experience in global health working across policy, program design and planning, implementation, grant management, monitoring, and evaluation. Dr.is the Senior Director (global) for Primary Health Care at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and the Director of Programs and Lead for the Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Program for CHAI in. She has over 10 years of experience in global health working across policy, program design and planning, implementation, grant management, monitoring, and evaluation.

Priya Nanda is a Senior Program Officer in the measurement learning and evaluation team at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in India , where she leads a portfolio of research on health systems strengthening and family planning with a focus on gender, social norms, and equity. Her expertise includes research, measurement, and evaluation of women's economic empowerment and access to health services, including reproductive and sexual health. Dr.is a Senior Program Officer in the measurement learning and evaluation team at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in, where she leads a portfolio of research on health systems strengthening and family planning with a focus on gender, social norms, and equity. Her expertise includes research, measurement, and evaluation of women's economic empowerment and access to health services, including reproductive and sexual health.

Rhoda Wanyenze is a Professor and Dean at Makerere University School of Public Health in Uganda . She has vast experience in public health, including clinical, program management, policy development, and research. Dr.is a Professor and Dean at Makerere University School of Public Health in. She has vast experience in public health, including clinical, program management, policy development, and research.

Sanam Roder-DeWan , M.D., is a family physician, implementation researcher, and public health professional who studies, designs, and implements health system interventions to improve equity, quality, and outcomes for mothers and children in low-income settings globally. , M.D., is a family physician, implementation researcher, and public health professional who studies, designs, and implements health system interventions to improve equity, quality, and outcomes for mothers and children in low-income settings globally.

Wambui Gachiengo Nyabero is an inventor and innovator with more than 20 years of expertise in the development of medical devices from the idea stage through commercialization. She is currently the Chief Technology Officer at Villgro Africa. She earned her master's degree in manufacturing systems engineering from Stanford University . is an inventor and innovator with more than 20 years of expertise in the development of medical devices from the idea stage through commercialization. She is currently the Chief Technology Officer at Villgro Africa. She earned her master's degree in manufacturing systems engineering from

In addition to supporting the Advisory Council's goals, members will also collaborate and share insights with other behavioral science practitioners working in global health.

Learn more about ideas42's work in global health here.

About ideas42

ideas42 is a non-profit that uses insights from human behavior—why people do what they do—to help improve lives, build better systems, and drive social change. For more than a decade, we've been at the forefront of applying behavioral science in the real world. ideas42's work in global health to date includes dozens of novel solutions, powered by insights from behavioral science, across more than 25 countries. ideas42 has partnered with a wide range of governments, foundations, and NGOs across family planning, maternal and child health, nutrition, HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and gender-based violence.

For more, visit ideas42.org .

