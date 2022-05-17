Immunovia, Inc. achieves Clinical Laboratory Licensure from Rhode Island Dept of Health making IMMray™ PanCan-d test available in 46 US states

Immunovia, Inc. achieves Clinical Laboratory Licensure from Rhode Island Dept of Health making IMMray™ PanCan-d test available in 46 US states

LUND, Sweden, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rhode Island Department of Health has granted Immunovia, Inc., the US subsidiary of Immunovia AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), Clinical Laboratory licensure, allowing physicians in Rhode Island to order the IMMray™ PanCan-d test for their patients.

"Receiving licensure in Rhode Island now allows us to offer IMMray™ PanCan-d in 46 states. We expect additional state licensures to follow, as we work to make IMMray™ PanCan-d accessible to patients across the United States who are at risk for pancreatic cancer," says Jeff Borcherding, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovia, Inc., the US subsidiary of Immunovia AB.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnos­tics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercializa­tion of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient ad­vocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

