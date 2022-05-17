LogicBio® Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Frederic Chereau, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022. The pre-recorded presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the company's website at https://investor.logicbio.com/. The webcast replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About LogicBio® Therapeutics

LogicBio® Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's genome editing platform, GeneRide®, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company's proprietary system, mAAVRx™, aims to overcome some of the current limitations of AAV manufacturing by optimizing the transfection process to improve yields and product quality. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

