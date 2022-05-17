OriginLab Releases New Data Analysis and Graphing Software, Origin 2022b

Export Graphs and Layouts as SVG Format, Buttons for Workbook Organizer and New Sheet, Arrange Windows with Custom Sorting, Rich Text Syntax for Notes Windows and Worksheet Cell Notes, Support for GeoTIFF files, plus new Graphs and Apps

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginLab, a leading publisher of data analysis and graphing software, today announced the release of Origin® and OriginPro® 2022b. This latest version of OriginLab's award-winning software application adds 75+ new features and improvements, plus a suite of all-new Apps to extend Origin's graphing and analysis capabilities.

OriginLab Corporation (PRNewsFoto/OriginLab Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Graphs and layouts can now be exported in SVG format, allowing for easy editing of the exported file in applications such as Adobe Illustrator to create your final manuscript.

Several ease-of-use improvements have been made for Workbooks and Window arrangement. New buttons have been added to Workbooks allowing users to quickly toggle Book Organizer panel on/off, add New Sheet, and add notes as any Sheet Level in Organizer. In addition, a new dialog is available to arrange/tile windows making it much easier to manage large projects with numerous windows. This dialog allows for sorting by name, type, offset, etc. Users can also snap windows and drag and resize related windows using grab bars.

Rich Text support has been improved in Origin 2022b. Use Origin Rich Text in standalone Notes Window or Notes Sheet added to workbook. Format the text using various built-in, customizable styles, and add graph images and images from project or from the web. Link to result values in report sheets to create a final report all within Origin. In addition, Notes added to cells now support Rich Text. Notes can be added to Data Cells or header cells such as Formula Cell.

Support for GeoTIFF files is now available. Add one or more ROIs to imported GeoTIFF image, and extract to analyze further or create graphs such as 3D surface plot. Moving or resizing the ROI will automatically update the analysis results and graphs. Also use GeoTIFF images as background in graph layers.

Other key features include: Insert Images into Graphs and Notes, Simplified Symbol Map Dialog, Distance Annotation on Graphs, Named Range Support for Label Rows and in Regression Dialogs, Remove Formula/Links to easily share Project with others, Adjust Icon Spacing in Apps Bar, and many more.

New Graph Types include a Bar Map plot for plotting data as bar or column on top of a map, Spiral Bar Chart (with Colormap), Circular Packing Graph to plot hierarchical data as a circular packing graph where each category is represented as a circle and its sub-categories are represented as circles within, and Right-Triangle or Equilateral-Triangle Ternary Plot.

New Apps available for 2022b include GeoTIFF Export, Tangential Baseline, Color Spectrum Plot, Matrix Analysis, NetCDF Data Analysis, Zoom FFT, Mann-Kendall Test, Radiometric Geochronology Analysis, and Hansen Solubility Parameter Plot.

Origin offers an intuitive, point-and-click interface for new users, combined with a wide range of powerful functions for advanced purposes. OriginPro includes all the features of Origin plus extended analysis tools. Origin and OriginPro are used by more than 500,000 registered customers worldwide, spanning Fortune Global 500 companies, research institutions, and colleges and universities across various disciplines including physics, chemistry, biology, pharmacology, engineering, and manufacturing.

Availability

A free trial version (valid for 21 days with trial license, or 3 days without license) is available for download from the OriginLab website at www.originlab.com/try. Origin users with active maintenance service will receive a free upgrade to this latest version. Previous version users can obtain upgrade pricing by contacting OriginLab. For new users, Origin and OriginPro licenses are available as single user, concurrent (floating) network or node-locked (fixed) group. Academic, government and volume discount pricing options are available. For pricing information, please visit: www.originlab.com/ordering.

About OriginLab

Founded in 1992, OriginLab develops data analysis and graphing software for users in corporations, government agencies, colleges, and universities worldwide. Its flagship products, Origin® and OriginPro, provide a comprehensive solution for scientists and engineers at every technical level to analyze, graph, and professionally present data. OriginLab has offices in Northampton and Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Guangzhou, China.

For more information visit www.originlab.com , or join the conversation on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OriginLab