Pudu Robotics Showcases Two New Delivery Robots, PUDU D1 and SwiftBot, at Qualcomm 5G Summit

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the invitation of the organizer of the annual Qualcomm 5G Summit, Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robots, showcased its latest quadruped delivery robot PUDU D1, alongside SwiftBot, its newest delivery robot that optimizes the dining experience for restaurant customers during peak hours.

"With the maturation of 5G technology and its broader applicability, numerous world-leading suppliers of robots, drones, and smart devices have been collaborating with Qualcomm to accelerate innovation in cutting-edge 5G and edge AI-enabled solutions," said Pudu Robotics founder and CEO Felix Zhang. "As a pioneer in the field of commercial service robots, Pudu Robotics intends to work with Qualcomm in the long term to expand and transform the robotics sector through cutting-edge 5G technology and edge AI, with the goal of creating more efficient, autonomous, and advanced robots."

Both PUDU D1 and SwiftBot are new service robots that were launched by Pudu Robotics in March 2022. With continuous breakthroughs achieved by robot manufacturers in new materials, intelligent control, and sensory navigation, the application of quadruped robots has spread beyond the lab to real-life settings. Pudu Robotics has built the PUDU D1 in response. Also, given the ongoing innovation in and upgrade of intelligent delivery robots that have gained increasing acceptance among the general public, Pudu Robotics has created SwiftBot.

PUDU D1, which has drawn the attention of many visitors to the Summit, deploys several of Pudu Robotics' proprietary modules, including a high-performance joint module, a highly integrated motor, a high-precision reducer, and a high-performance driver. Compared with traditional wheeled robots that can only be used within a limited set of terrains, PUDU D1, by adapting itself to a much wider range of terrains and surfaces, can be used in many complex environments, including restaurants, industrial parks, and residential communities, demonstrating another of the company's breakthroughs in the realm of automated delivery.

Thanks to an efficient solution that integrates three RGBD depth sensors, dual RGB cameras and a dual LIDAR system, in tandem with a processing speed up to 15 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS), SwiftBot comes equipped with strong perceptual abilities that enable right-of-way allocation between the robot and diners in restaurants by communicating and responding to the robot's driving intentions through the integration of laser projection and multimodal interactions such as sound, expression and light.

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

