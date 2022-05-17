Rendina, Seavest and UF Health Under Construction on Three Emergency & Urgent Care Centers in Jacksonville, Fla.

JUPITER, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UF Health Jacksonville, Rendina Healthcare Real Estate ("Rendina"), and Seavest Healthcare Properties ("Seavest") have three free-standing emergency departments and urgent care centers currently under construction in the Jacksonville market. They will be UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center – New Kings ("New Kings"), UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center – Lane Avenue ("Lane"), and UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center – Baymeadows ("Baymeadows").

New Kings will be located at 11277 New Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville. Lane will be located at 888 Lane Ave. S. in West Jacksonville. And Baymeadows will be located at the southeast corner of Interstate 295 and Baymeadows Road at 11251 Lamb Tail Lane. All projects will be fully leased by UF Health Jacksonville and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The three facilities will benefit from the combination of an emergency department and urgent care center under one roof — providing patients with the appropriate level of care without the burden of having to decide for themselves whether their condition should be treated in an emergency department or urgent care center. Intuitive Health, an essential partner in the projects, pioneered the patient-friendly model for the hybrid facilities.

"Our focus is on providing the best clinical care to patients in our service area in the most efficient way possible," said Steve Wylie, director of development for UF Health Jacksonville. "Combining emergency and urgent care in the same facility accomplishes this in a way that's tremendously convenient for our patients."

Rendina and Seavest were awarded the development role through a competitive, nationwide RFP process managed by Intuitive Health. Rendina is a national full-service developer of healthcare real estate headquartered in Jupiter, Florida. Seavest Healthcare Properties is a White Plains, New York-based healthcare real estate investment management firm. The two organizations will be co-owners of the project.

