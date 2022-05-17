Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 Cover features Maye Musk and Belize

BELIZE CITY, Belize, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is thrilled to share that Belize made the cover of the 2022 issue of the internationally renowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine . The cover photo was taken in Placencia Village and features Maye Musk —supermodel, bestselling international author, and mother of billionaire Elon Musk.

Belize is featured as part of a 4-cover issue along with other destinations including Barbados, Dominican Republic, and Montenegro. The 59th issue of the magazine "celebrates 28 powerful women in an inclusive range of backgrounds and body types." The models, Jasmine Sanders, Hunter McGrady, Kate Bock, Natalie Mariduena, Leyna Bloom, and Maye Musk, were all photographed at various locations across Belize by the world-famous photographer Yu Tsai.

Remarks from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine, "Belizeans are proudly committed to preserving the country's unique charms and pristine natural landscape. Beyond the natural wonders, archaeological marvels and adrenaline-inducing adventures, it is truly the warmth of the Belizean people that makes Belize so special. The blending of cultures in Belize has resulted in one of the happiest and most peaceful countries in the region, and has garnered a widespread reputation as one of the world's friendliest destinations."

The BTB applauds the stakeholders who partnered with Sports Illustrated for the 2022 Issue of the Swimsuit Magazine, Naia Resort & Spa and the Belize Collection (Sleeping Giant Resort). We especially thank Tropic Air, Darah's Travel, Splash Dive Center, Wendy's Restaurant, Palmetto Grove, Bocawina Rainforest Resort, Belize Institute of Archaeology, Football Federation of Belize, Belize Under U20 Female Football team, Ministry of Health and Wellness, the K'iinich Ajaw Poktapok Team, Traveller's Liquors, and all others who supported the BTB and SI teams during the shoot.

"Belize's feature in the magazine and on the cover represents an extraordinary success for the country," commented Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism & Diaspora Relations. "Furthermore, the feature is a part of the growing worldwide recognition of Belize's value as a unique and premier tourist destination."

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country's unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship, and instill high-quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org .

