Stratolaunch Welcomes New Officers to Executive Leadership Team

MOJAVE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch LLC is pleased to announce it has appointed two new executives to its corporate leadership team. Jackson Kemper, III joins as Chief Revenue Officer overseeing the company's business and customer contract strategies. Mary Normand joins the team as Chief Financial Officer, managing the company's financial actions. Their appointments are effective immediately.

Mr. Kemper is an industry veteran with more than 30 years leading sales and business development efforts to global government and enterprise customers. Prior to joining Stratolaunch, he led the U.S. Government sales efforts for Mynaric, AG, a provider of optical communications terminals for space, air, and ground applications. Before Mynaric, he also spent five years as the revenue lead for Tresys Technology, LLC, a provider of government-certified cybersecurity products and services, providing solutions to Enterprise and Government customers globally.

Ms. Normand joins Stratolaunch from Vantage Associates, where she was the CEO/CFO of an employee-owned company (ESOP). In this role, she stabilized business operations, securing improved quality of earns for the employee owners. Prior to that she was Vice President of Finance for Cobham, where she led the western region businesses and supported the U.S. SBU. She was also Vice President of Finance at Meggitt and special assistant the corporate management team. In this role, she implemented material requirements planning successfully in worldwide operations, on time and budget. Mary started her career at BAE Systems, where she progressed to Director of Finance.

Both are delighted to join Stratolaunch knowing that the organization will play a key role in supporting the development of hypersonic testing, a key advancement for our national defense strategy.

"We are happy to welcome Jackson and Mary to the team during an essential time as the company begins to expand its customer portfolio, while also preparing to offer initial flight test services, said Dr. Zachary Krevor, Stratolaunch President and CEO. "Their contributions will improve the long-term approach and execution of Stratolaunch's business strategy and ensure our service offering and contracts are well-integrated with customer requirements."

About Stratolaunch

