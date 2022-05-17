TWENTY FOUR WEALTH WELCOMES PRIVATE WEALTH ADVISOR CHRISTIAN GIANNANGELI

DARIEN, Conn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Four Wealth ("Twenty Four") today announced the addition of Christian Giannangeli to their growing team of Private Wealth Advisors. Based in Darien, CT, New York, NY, and Irvine, CA, Twenty Four is an affiliate of Stratos Wealth Partners, a nationally recognized Barron's registered investment advisor. Twenty Four has over $450MM, as of May 2022, in total client assets under advisement.

Before joining Twenty Four, Mr. Giannangeli was a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Greenwich, CT, and previously held the position of Private Banking Analyst with JP Morgan. He graduated with honors from the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, with a major in Economics.

"We are excited to welcome Christian to our family at Twenty Four Wealth. Our strategic growth plan includes the acquisition of financial advisory businesses, and adding Christian to the team provides additional depth, capacity, and experience to our team. Christian fits Twenty Four's standards and culture perfectly," said Anthony Truino, Founder and CEO.

Mr. Giannangeli said, "Time is our clients' most valuable asset, and I am excited to share this philosophy with the Twenty Four Wealth team. The Twenty Four platform will allow me to access the most effective solutions to help fulfill my clients' financial goals and empower them to focus on the areas of life most important to them. I look forward to this next step in my career."

After a successful 20-year career at Barnum Financial Group, a branch of MassMutual Financial Services, Truino departed with his team to execute his vision for Twenty Four Wealth, an independent practice with six Private Wealth Advisors and eleven support partners.

