Acer Announces New Swift 3 OLED Laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors

New convertible Acer Spin 5 and Acer Spin 3 laptops also unveiled

TAIPEI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced a suite of powerful new laptops across its popular Swift and Spin notebook ranges, all featuring 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Windows 11. The Swift 3 OLED combines a beautiful display with powerful performance for professionals on-the-go, while the Spin 5 and Spin 3 are designed for professionals who need a portable laptop with multi-mode functionality.

Acer Swift 3 OLED

The new Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop (SF314-71) is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors with Intel Iris® Xe graphics, PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, offering professionals, freelancers and students powerful performance for creation-focused work and gaming. The laptop has also been Intel Evo™ verified as meeting key experience targets such as instant wake from sleep and offering 10 hours[1] of real-world battery life. In a pinch, a 30-minute charge yields over 4 hours of battery life.

Light, modern and thin, the Swift 3 OLED features a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA+ (2.8k) OLED display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, which is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified. The display provides true-to-life images supporting 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop has a 17.9 mm-thin aluminum metal chassis, weighs just 1.4 kg, and features an OceanGlass™ touchpad made from ocean-bound plastic waste that provides users with a sleek glass-like tactile feeling when scrolling.

The Swift 3 OLED features Intel Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast connectivity. Its FHD MIPI webcam leverages Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology to provide high-quality video feedback even when in low-light conditions, while technology like Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI Noise Reduction ensures that a user's voice comes through loud and clear. Its backlit keyboard features an air inlet design that expels 8-10% more heat than a standard keyboard.

Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) is a light (1.3 kg), ultra slim (16.9 mm) convertible notebook with a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600) touch display with low-blue light TÜV certification and an 88% screen-to-body ratio. The Spin 5's innovative 360-degree hinge design with custom-designed bearings allows for smooth transitions between various usage modes: laptop, stand, tent or tablet mode, making it ready for any task. The Spin 5 is designed for those who need a sleek and convertible device with power for creative projects.

The Acer Spin 5 is an Intel Evo verified laptop, and features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics to accelerate editing needs. It comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i means faster connectivity to networks and two Type-C USB ports with Thunderbolt™ 4 ensure fast data transfer and power delivery.

The Spin 5's TwinAir cooling system is designed with Acer's Vortex Flow architecture, increasing performance by up to 75%[2]. Dual D6 copper heat pipes help maintain optimal temperature for the best performance experience. The rechargeable Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 2.0 technology delivers engineered precision with 4,096 pressure levels for enhanced accuracy and control. The Spin 5 also features Acer PurifedVoice with AI-enhanced Noise Reduction and DTS Audio to ensure high quality audio on video calls.

Acer Spin 3

The slim, convertible 14-inch Spin 3 (SP314-55/N) is a 2-in-1 FHD touchscreen laptop that comes with a dockable Acer Active Stylus[3] for drawing and writing on the go. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and PCIe SSDs, and can be charged for 4 hours' use[4] in 30 minutes, offering solid performance and productivity for professionals on the move. The Acer Spin 3 has narrow bezels that offer an 86% screen-to-body ratio, and rotates 360-degrees making switching between reading, taking notes or sharing work effortless. The laptop offers speedy connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and dual USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports to ensure fast data transfer and power delivery. The Spin 3 features an HD camera with Acer's TNR technology and comes with Acer PurifedVoice and AI-enhanced Noise Reduction.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop (SF314-71) will be available in the United States in July 2022, starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in July 2022 starting at EUR 999; and in China in May 2022, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop (SP514-51N) will be available in the United States in July 2022, starting at USD 1,349.99; and in EMEA in July 2022 starting at EUR 1,399.

The Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop (SP314-55/N) will be available in the United States in August 2022, starting at USD 849.99; and in EMEA in June 2022 starting at EUR 999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

[1] Listed battery life is based on testing using video playback. The test clip loops and continues to run, without interruption or any other inputs, until the battery is drained. Stated battery life is for comparison purpose only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, video chip format and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. Battery life test configuration: 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7, Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics, WUXGA, SSD only, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory. Battery life test condition: LCD brightness 150 nits, connected headphones, WLAN off, Bluetooth off and Better Battery Mode on. [2] According to Acer's internal lab when comparing 2020 Spin 5 with Intel 11th Gen and 2022 Spin 5 with Intel 12th Gen models under performance mode and using high loading tools, FurMark and Prime95 to operate. CPU performance (20W vs 35W) improved by 75%. [3] Specifications may vary depending on the model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [4] "Use" refers to video playback and "charge-time" refers to the laptop being switched off during charging.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

