Amendola Nabs Hermes Creative Award for HSBlox Thought Leadership Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals has named Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing agency, as a Gold Winner in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards competition. Amendola earned the award in the Strategic Campaigns category for a thought leadership program the agency executed on behalf of value-based care (VBC) administration pioneer HSBlox.

In a VBC system, providers such as hospitals and doctors are paid by health insurers based on patient outcomes rather than the current "fee-for-service" model. Ultimately, payers reward medical providers for helping patients become healthier.

The award-winning thought leadership campaign, which ran from February 2021 through February 2022, focused on raising awareness of data and payment exchange challenges—and solutions—associated with VBC models. Specifically, the program illustrated how HSBlox technology enables timely payment of services to social services agencies.

Amendola built a weekly cadence of media campaigns that included proactive, issues-based media pitching, company news and general thought leadership. Amendola successfully crafted new, creative story angles for media around emerging VBC models and secured briefings with top analyst firms covering payer markets.

The campaign yielded impressive results, including 17 briefings with eight analyst firms, 19 pieces of vendor-neutral content placed in high-value media outlets and five podcast appearances.

"The value-based care landscape is a crowded, competitive market that makes it difficult for any one player to stand out," agency CEO Jodi Amendola explained. "To set HSBlox apart, we targeted analysts and publications focused on value-based care and health equity and positioned HSBlox as an innovator and valued resource."

HSBlox solutions assist healthcare stakeholders at the intersection of value-based care and precision health with a secure, information-rich approach to event-based, patient-centric digital healthcare processes—empowering whole health in traditional care settings, the home and in the community.

"Our team's work armed HSBlox's sales leaders with high-value content to help move prospects through the sales funnel by underscoring the value of their digital infrastructure for success in a value-based care environment," Amendola said.

AMCP's Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. AMCP consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations and digital media professionals.

