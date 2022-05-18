Kichler Lighting Supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as National Sponsor for St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway

As First-Ever National Lighting Sponsor, Company Will Supply Fixtures to More Than 40 Dream Homes in 20-Plus States, Illuminate the Dreams of St. Jude Supporters

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting is committed to support children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases as the first-ever national sponsor for interior and exterior lighting for the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway. The annual fundraising effort benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® helps support its mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. As a national sponsor, Kichler Lighting is donating nearly $500,000 in products for custom-built St. Jude Dream Homes across the United States. More importantly, Kichler Lighting is supporting St. Jude in its efforts to save the lives of children everywhere.

Kichler Lighting Logo (PRNewswire)

Through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program, ticket buyers have a chance to win newly built, single-family homes in more than 40 cities across the United States, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude. Homes range in market value from $300k to $700k and are built using donated or deeply discounted products and services.

As one of only five national sponsors, Kichler Lighting is outfitting St. Jude Dream Homes with a minimum of $10,000 of interior and exterior lighting, ceiling fans and landscape lighting, a donation totaling nearly $500,000 across all Dream Home properties. And it's well worth the effort, said Brian Nobbe, executive vice president of marketing for Kichler Lighting.

"At Kichler, we believe in creating products that allow people to see what matters most," said Nobbe. "Through this national sponsorship, our goal is clear: to support the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children®. We're humbled to be working with tremendous builder partners and industry professionals in this endeavor, all donating their time and resources to support the lifesaving work of St. Jude."

Dr. Donald Mack created the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program in 1991, giving away the first house in Shreveport, Louisiana. Today, the organization has raised more than $500 million in 30 years, giving away 590 homes. It now has a presence in more than 40 markets in 20-plus states.

"We are grateful for the support of Kichler Lighting for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's lifesaving mission," said Steve Froehlich, Chief Revenue Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Every ticket sold for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Generous donations help St. Jude continues with its $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan that expands patient care and research and triples its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

Because the majority of St. Jude funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

KICHLER LIGHTING LLC

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products – including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans – and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938. Kichler Lighting products are available at independent showrooms, Lowe's, electrical and landscape distributors and online. For more information, visit www.kichler.com.

Connect with Kichler Lighting socially on:

MASCO CORPORATION

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; LIBERTY® branded decorative and functional hardware, and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962 St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

