Nearmap and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Geospatial Content and Location Intelligence Services at Scale to U.S. Federal Government Agencies

Nearmap Signs Strategic Contracts to Provide Services to Government Customers via Carahsoft Government Contract Vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, a leading aerial imagery and location intelligence company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership that will make it easier for Government customers to obtain geospatial data.



Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a distributor of Nearmap products to U.S. government customers, making Nearmap aerial imagery and geospatial data available to the public sector through Carahsoft's network of reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Through Carahsoft, government agencies in the U.S. will more easily and efficiently be able to purchase geospatial content and location data from leading location intelligence company Nearmap with access to preferred government customer pricing.

These contract vehicles will also provide U.S. Federal Government customers with streamlined access to some of the world's most current, accurate and scalable location data and tools. Applications for this powerful location data include national security, military and civil asset management, infrastructure management, environmental studies, and natural disaster response, resilience response and recovery missions.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of North America at Nearmap, Tony Agresta, said, "Our successful track record with U.S. government agencies, including the Army National Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and United States Army Corps of Engineers, drove our decision to pursue these contracts. The stamp of approval Nearmap has received validates our world-leading capabilities and cost-effective solutions. This ensures Nearmap can continue to deliver high-quality aerial imagery and location data to support the myriad of critical services that government agencies provide for their citizens."

Nearmap is widely recognized as a top location intelligence provider for State and Local Government organizations wishing to improve their workflows and save taxpayer resources. Most notably, Nearmap technology and content is now used in 42 of the 50 U.S. states for a variety of use cases. The announcement of Nearmap's new U.S. government distribution channels further demonstrates the growth and importance Nearmap places on supporting government agencies in the U.S.

"Nearmap's offerings allow agencies to streamline workflows, make better informed decisions through reliable intelligence and strengthen their digital transformation strategy," said Lacey Wean, Director for Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft. "We are pleased to leverage our expertise in the government realm and that of our reseller partners to include Nearmap's solutions in our growing geospatial solutions portfolio and to make them available to the public sector."

Nearmap is now available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Nearmap team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3645 or Nearmap@carahsoft.com.

About Nearmap

Nearmap provides easy, instant access to high resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D content, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and better financial performance. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world and is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:NEA).

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

