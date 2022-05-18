Panacea Financial Announces Further Expansion of its Practice Solutions Division

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), a division of Primis Financial Corp. that provides financial services for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians through all stages of their training, announces the continued expansion of its Practice Solutions ("PPS") division with the hiring of several industry veterans over recent months.

(PRNewsfoto/Panacea Financial) (PRNewswire)

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea stated, "I'm exceptionally proud of the talent we're adding to our Practice Solutions team, which now has over 17 years of average healthcare and practice finance experience. We're building the strongest end-to-end practice finance vertical in the industry and these hires, along with our existing team, offer our commercial healthcare clients unparalleled service and advice, along with the most expedited approval process in the market. Further, the majority of this staff was already in the March 2022 expense runrate and should not have a significant impact on our 2Q22 expenses or profitability."

Stephanie Jackson joined Panacea as a Healthcare Consultant and will collaborate with customers, sales, and credit to make recommendations and advise on new lending requests. Stephanie brings 22 years of experience in Healthcare lending, from loan closing and documentation, inside sales, sales management to underwriting. Stephanie joins Panacea from Wells Fargo where she most recently served as a VP/Lending Manager and held a variety of positions within the Healthcare Industries Group, formerly Practice Finance & Matsco.

JoAnn Mitchell joins Panacea as a Healthcare Consultant and will work alongside doctors, sales and credit to advise on new lending requests. JoAnn brings over 30 years of finance experience with 15 years specific to Healthcare lending. JoAnn joins Panacea from Wells Fargo where she most recently served as a Healthcare Credit Underwriter within the Healthcare Industries Group, formerly Practice Finance & Matsco.

Helen Blier joins Panacea as a Healthcare Credit Portfolio Manager and will provide credit underwriting support, as well as manage the portfolio management process. Helen joins Panacea from TD Bank where she served as a VP/Commercial Portfolio Manager within its Healthcare Practice Solutions Group since 2016. Prior to TD Bank, Helen held similar healthcare credit roles at both Citibank and PNC Bank where she began her career in 1987.

Ellie Rieck joins Panacea as a Primary Care Relationship Manager. Ellie joins Panacea from Wells Fargo where she worked since 2011. In her most recent role, Ellie was a Healthcare Relationship Manager where she spent the last 5 years transitioning loan-only customers into full relationship Business Banking customers with additional banking products and managed a portfolio of 200+ healthcare business customers.

Mike Spence joins Panacea as a Regional Healthcare Manager and will be based in Albany, NY. Mike joins Panacea from Citi in its Healthcare Practice Finance division. Previously, Mike worked at Citizens Bank in its Healthcare Practice Finance team and Benco Dental and Patterson Dental since 2005. Mike will primarily focus on the New York and Pennsylvania markets.

Cori Ritter joins Panacea as a Senior Healthcare Business Development Officer. Cori joins Panacea from Bank of America in its Practice Solutions division where he was a Relationship Account Officer since 2016. Cori will be focused on the Dallas, TX and Oklahoma markets.

Kylee Osborne joins Panacea as a Business Development Officer where she will be focused on the Austin, TX and Houston, TX markets. Previously, Kylee worked as an account executive at an oil and gas company.

Jeannine McMahon joins Panacea as a Healthcare Commercial Loan Closer. Jeannine joins Panacea from TD Bank where she served as a Commercial Loan Specialist since 2018, providing services to the Healthcare Practice Solutions Group and various commercial departments. Previously, Jeannine worked in similar roles at two other banks since 2001.

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Media Contact for Panacea Financial:



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panacea Financial