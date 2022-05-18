Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Stagwell (STGW) Agencies Shine at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today the winners, honorees and nominees of the 26th Annual Webby Awards, which celebrate the trends, insights and talent that define the future of internet excellence.

Several Stagwell agencies were recognized at the 26th Annual Webby Awards.

Agencies from the Stagwell network recognized this year include 72andSunny, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy, Doner, Hunter, Instrument, and Observatory.

"From social activism to sports to gaming to entertainment and more, our agencies proved once again how they are bridging creativity and technology to transform marketing for the better," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "We are grateful to the Webbys and all of the judges involved on these well-deserved recognitions and look forward to bringing more creative excellence to the digital world."

For a full list of Stagwell agency winners, honorees and nominees, see below:

Winners
72andSunny
NFL - Football is for Everyone
Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Real-Time Response 2022

Tinder Swipe Night: Killer Weekend
Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Use of Video or Moving Image 2022

Activision/Blizzard Call of Duty - Warzone in Paradise
Winner, Social, Best Influencer Endorsement 2022

Code and Theory
Nylon – Re-introducing an Iconic Publishing Brand
Winner, Websites and Mobile Sites, Magazine 2022

Doner
The Vitals: True Nurse Stories
Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical 2022
Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Branded Editorial Experience 2022

Hunter
Lilly Singh Celebrates Diwali Traditions and New Beginnings with Johnnie Walker
People's Voice Winner, Video, Short Form (Branded)

Behold Nick Offerman's most ambitious Father's Day gift to date – Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish
People's Voice Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Food & Beverage 2022

Honorees and Nominees
72andSunny
NFL - Football is for Everyone
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign 2022
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Social Video 2022

Tinder Swipe Night: Killer Weekend
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Video Campaign 2022
Nominee, Social, Best Social Campaign 2022

Ghosted Busters
Honoree, Websites and Mobile Sites, Weird 2022

NFL - As One: The Vince Lombardi Comeback
Nominee, Video, Sports (Branded) 2022

CKE - Hot and Hand-Breaded
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Media Strategy 2022
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Use of Social Media 2022

Adobe Premiere - Fantastic Voyage
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics 2022

Code and Theory
Giffords — Launching a Powerful Resource to Spark Action on Gun Violence
Honoree, Websites and Mobile Sites, Activism 2022

adidas – End Plastic Waste
Honoree, Advertising, Media & PR, Digital Campaign 2022

Elite Daily – Modern Storytelling for Bustle Digital Group Websites and Mobile Sites
Honoree, Cultural Blog/Website 2022
Honoree, Best Visual Design - Aesthetic 2022

Colle McVoy
Mask-Up Concert TV
Honoree, Video, Short Form (Branded) 2022

Luke Bryan Campaign
Honoree, Social, Culture & Lifestyle (Series & Campaigns) 2022

Hunter
Behold Nick Offerman's most ambitious Father's Day gift to date – Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish
Honoree, Advertising, Media & PR, Brand Strategy 2022
Honoree, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Launch 2022

Instrument
BankBlackUSA 
Honoree, Websites and Mobile Sites, Activism 2022

Dropbox | For All Things Worth Saving
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Digital Campaign 2022

Observatory
A Future Begins
Nominee, Video, Animation (Branded) 2022
Nominee, Video, Music (Branded) 2022
Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Sustainability & Environment 2022

About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Beth Sidhu
beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com 
+1. 202.423.4414

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-agencies-shine-at-the-26th-annual-webby-awards-301550261.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.