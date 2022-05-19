CABIN SELECT, A NEW SPECIALIST CRUISE LINE CHANNEL MANAGER, IS LAUNCHED

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabin Select, a cruise channel manager targeting specialist cruise lines and charter companies, has launched. Cabin Select is a joint venture between Discover the World (DTW), a leading global travel representation company with 60 global offices, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Digital Travel Marketing Group (DTMG), a growth stage digital agency based in Liverpool, UK.

As part of today's announcement, Cabin Select announced the details of its first two cruise line brands. VIVA Cruises and Margaritaville at Sea, which have joined and will soon be available on the new booking platform

Cabin Select offers specialist cruise lines and charters the ability to provide fully bookable tactical promotions and content distribution in multiple currencies and languages to a global network of cruise sellers, while also providing a lower cost of sales distribution and operational overhead that this niche sector to date has not been able to offer in an automated distribution model.

Cabin Select is headed by Graeme Ogston, a technology veteran with more than 20 years of cruise tech experience, Troy Cranmer, head of Cruise at DTW and Peter Whittle, CEO of DTMG.

With 180+ cruise lines operating in the global cruise market, only the top 30% have previously had the ability to dynamically distribute their product offering. Cabin Select's innovative cloud-based platform and advanced API provides a new and simple way for the remaining 70% of cruise lines, which are currently not distributing their product electronically, to capitalize on the growing digital booking trend of cruises, saving significant operational and call center costs.

Patrick Ell, head of Marketing and Digital at VIVA Cruises said. "Cabin Select is a welcome entrant into the market for VIVA Cruises. Automated distribution to new clients and markets, making our product fully bookable via Cruise Sellers websites and apps, just made perfect sense, opening new cruise seller partnerships, country markets and lower sales distribution costs. The go-live process has been professionally handled and it's great to see our product displayed on leading European agent websites and we look forward to widening the opportunity across the globe."

Francis Riley, Chief Commercials Officer at Margaritaville at Sea commented, "As we look to launch our new brand and broaden our distribution across Europe and Latin America, Cabin Select gives us an interesting opportunity to test new market propositions with a reach in distribution that we could not have easily done ourselves while delivering a cost-effective way to drive incremental sales"

Graeme Ogston, CEO at Cabin Select said, "We have worked very closely with our first cruise line partners to develop a channel management platform that gives the control, flexibility, and distribution capability to handle the most demanding specialist cruise line requirements."

Peter Whittle and Troy Cranmer, Directors at Cabin Select, added, "Combining the opportunity of the growing DTMG Cruise Website and App cruise agency customer base along with the global reach of the DTW marketing network across emerging markets made perfect sense in the development of this proposition for the specialist cruise market sector."

We will have several new Cruise lines joining the Cabin Select platform throughout this year. As the market rebounds, it is the optimum time for niche cruise lines across expeditions, small ships, river, and charter providers to get on board and lower their distribution cost of sale."

