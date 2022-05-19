Grundéns Protects Anglers from the Elements with Brand New GORE-TEX® Wader Collection

Brand offers complete head-to-toe wading collection for all anglers in Spring 2023

POULSBO, Wash., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today announces the debut of its innovative wading collection, engineered with GORE-TEX® for the most durably waterproof, breathable, and comfortable wading collection on the market. The line will be available in the Spring of 2023 at both Grundéns retail partners and at Grundéns.com.

From pro guides who spend 300+ days on the water, to the ever-hopeful salmon and steelhead anglers, trout fanatics, and surf casters looking for the longest lasting, best performing, hardest working gear, the new Grundéns wading collection takes it to new levels. Design engineered with GORE-TEX® fabrics and a modern suspension system, the waders give anglers unparalleled freedom of movement both in and out the water, while the new wading boots provide both Vibram® and felt options.

"With nearly 100 years of know how designing and manufacturing products that keep anglers protected from the harshest conditions imaginable, combined with some very passionate fly anglers, we offer our initial wading collection with some of the most innovative thinking in waders," says Dave Mellon, Grundéns CEO. "In partnership with GORE-TEX®, we've designed our waders and wading boots to be the strongest, most comfortable, and trustworthy wading products available. This is the beginning of a multi-year extension bringing fly fishing into our complete fishing line, further strengthening our We Are Fishing brand positioning."

The Grundéns waders utilize GORE-TEX PRO® 4L and 3L for the most durably waterproof, breathable, and rugged protection from the elements. Articulated leg patterning removes seams from critical wear zones, anatomically shaped booties constructed from thermal heat retention neoprene technology, and an innovative fused and contoured suspender system provide all day comfort while casting and stepping down through runs. The brushed fleece lined handwarmer pocket and large storage pockets allow anglers to keep essential items close at hand. Available options include a men's zippered stocking foot and stocking foot wader, and a women's stocking foot wader.

The wading collection is rounded out by a full complement of men's and women's wading boots, available in both Vibram® rubber and felt outsole options.

ABOUT GRUNDÉNS:

It began nearly 100 years ago on the west coast of Sweden, in the small fishing village of Grundsund when Carl A. Grundén began producing waterproof oil skins to protect North Sea fishermen from the hostile weather that often accompanied their jobs. Today, some things have changed but Grundéns commitment to supplying and supporting commercial fishermen, sport fishing enthusiasts and bass anglers remains. The brand offers the most versatile lineup of fishing outerwear, sun protection, footwear, and accessories available. Guided by "We Are Fishing," the brand operates globally from Poulsbo, Washington and Boras, Sweden. Learn more at Grundéns.com

