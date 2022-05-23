The American Cancer Society awards transportation grant to Karmanos Cancer Institute to facilitate access to cancer care

Funding will provide transportation support solutions for local cancer patients in need

DETROIT , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) recently awarded Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute $15,000 in transportation grant funding to help alleviate the financial burden of transportation for cancer patients. The transportation grant will assist cancer patients in Detroit and throughout the Karmanos Cancer Network, which reaches patients in 46-counties throughout Michigan and Lucas County in Ohio. With this grant, Karmanos will be able to assist at least 200 cancer patients.

For cancer patients, lack of transportation creates a significant barrier to receiving life-saving treatment and contributes to disparities in cancer outcomes. Many people need daily or weekly treatment, often over several months.

"Family and friends can help get patients to their appointments, but they may not always have the time or resources to provide every ride, which can create a barrier to cancer treatment," said Kay Carolin, MSA, RN, chief nursing officer at Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "This is the second year that Karmanos has received the ACS Transportation Grant. We are committed to providing resources for our patients to have access to the cancer care they need, and this grant assists to ease the stress of patients worrying about how they will get to their next appointment."

ACS looks to increase access and remove barriers to timely, high-quality cancer care for patients and families. The transportation grant program provides funding directly to local health systems. This year, Karmanos is one of over 400 health systems selected to receive the grant.

"Some patients don't have access to transportation or are too fatigued or sick to drive themselves," said Kathy Goss, Ph.D., regional vice president of Cancer Control for the American Cancer Society. "The Society collaborates with hospital partners to reach individuals in areas with high burdens of cancer and limited or no access to transportation because even the best treatment can't work if a patient can't get there. ACS patient support initiatives, such as transportation grants, fill critical gaps and are aligned with the ACS goal of improving lives for patients with cancer, caregivers, and the community."

Patients who need transportation assistance for appointments at Karmanos may contact their patient navigator by calling 1-800-KARMANOS.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

