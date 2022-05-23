Curriculum Associates' Authors Elected to NCTM and NCSM Boards

Grace Kelemanik and Amy Lucenta were instrumental in the design of Ready® Mathematics Framework for Instruction

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates' authors Grace Kelemanik and Amy Lucenta, who were instrumental in the design of the company's Ready Mathematics Framework for Instruction, were recently elected to the boards of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) and National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics (NCSM), respectively. Kelemanik will serve as director at large of NCTM's board and Lucenta will serve as NCSM's regional director of Eastern 1, which represents Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Military AE: APO/FPO, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

"I could not be prouder of both Grace and Amy who contribute greatly to Ready Mathematics and our work in supporting high-quality mathematics instruction," said Danielle Curran, assistant vice president of mathematics instruction and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "I am so excited for them and their professional organizations, which will benefit greatly by their expertise and commitment to the field of mathematics."

Kelemanik, cofounder of Fostering Math Practices, has more than 30 years of mathematics education experience. A frequent presenter at national conferences, her work focuses on fostering mathematical thinking practices in all students. She is a former urban high school mathematics teacher and project director at Education Development Center. Kelemanik has also worked extensively with new and preservice teachers through the Boston Teacher Residency program.

Lucenta, also a cofounder of Fostering Math Practices, has extensive Grades K–12 mathematics experience with a focus on developing the standards for mathematical practice in all students, particularly in struggling learners. She supports teachers, districts, and educational collaborative organizations as they transition their curriculum and pedagogy to reflect current mathematics education research through professional development and coaching. Lucenta is a former middle school and high school teacher and elementary math coach who also recently worked as a secondary mathematics clinical teacher educator for the Boston Teacher Residency Program.

In addition to being education consultants, Kelemanik and Lucenta are coauthors of the books Teaching for Thinking: Fostering Mathematical Teaching Practices through Reasoning Routines and Routines for Reasoning: Fostering the Mathematical Practices in All Students. Their Try–Discuss–Connect routine is also incorporated into the Ready Mathematics Framework for Instruction.

Ready Mathematics printed and online resources work cohesively to support the teaching and learning process. The program uses multiday lessons and instructional routines to help students understand important mathematical concepts, make connections between multiple mathematical strategies, and deepen their conceptual understanding by leading the majority of the classroom discussion. There are also frequent opportunities for practice and assessment to ensure that students understand concepts and to help teachers make instructional decisions.

