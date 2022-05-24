about-face launches Drop 012 - eye-f***ing collection On May 24, 2022

Brow Artist and Line Artist Engage the Gaze

New Category of Superperformance, Defining Eye Products to pull off the Ultimate All-Nighter

Dial-In the Vibe with Limited-Edition af x wildflower iPhone Case

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- about-face, the multi-dimensional color cosmetics brand founded by Ashley Frangipane, professionally known as Halsey, announces the release of new categories with their latest launch, the eye-f***ing collection, dropping May 24, 2022. The drop features the Line Artist Longwear Gel Eyeliner and Brow Artist Eyebrow Pencil for long-lasting, high-intensity color payoff that is vegan, cruelty-free and cleanly formulated (made without parabens and phthalates). The launch also features a limited-edition about-face x wildflower phone case to pair.

Halsey and wildflower founders Devon & Sydney, who created a limited-edition collab iPhone case for Drop 012

Halsey introduces the next leveled-up category of "superperformance" longwear makeup with two new products - Brow Artist and Line Artist - guaranteed for all-night stamina.

Inspired by the imperfectly messy amalgam of indie sleaze style, the eye-f***ing collection is bold opulence with a spark of seduction and a hint of grunge. Made with super-saturated pigments, these new products emphasize ultimate longwear for makeup artistry that lasts as long as you can. The about-face eye-f***ing collection embraces those longing stares of the after-dark hours. It's sweat-proof, party-proof, life-proof, all night long.

In a true work of 'arch', the about-face Brow Artist Eyebrow Pencil angular, precision-point gel brow offers smooth moves for effortless application of color with impact. Its unique wax blend allows for easy glide to fill in brow hairs with intense pigment that is both waterproof and smudge-free. Its unique polymer provides a natural finish with supernatural staying power for full, dimensional brows. This all-in-one brow pencil truly multi-tasks for easy application and longwearing hold. Offered in a range of eight [8] shades: blond, taupe, auburn, light brown, ash brown, chocolate brown, black brown and soft black, the power pencil retails for $16.00.

Line Artist Longwear Gel Eyeliner is a high-definition liner that delivers potent pigment for long-lasting, vibrant color that demands notice. With easy glide control, this pencil delivers matte pigment to the lash line and waterline, providing longwear in a smudge-proof, waterproof and sweatproof formula. Line Artist features a variety of shades, from deeply bold to bright-all-night colors. To capture more of a smokey eye, turn to Matte Black, Brown, Plum and White. For the brights palette, Halsey chose some of her favorite colors including matte terracotta, yellow, chartreuse, leafy green, teal green, cobalt, baby pink and orange creamsicle. Offered in a total of thirteen [13] shades, this highly saturated pencil retails at $13.00.

"The eye-f**king collection is all you need to pull the ultimate all-nighter", said Halsey, Chief Creative Officer and Head Makeup artist. "Inspired by that electrifying exchange of looks between two strangers meeting after-hours at a club, this new collection is the party-proof pigment that lasts from dusk 'til dawn."

"As a women-owned and operated brand, we are so thrilled to team up with our good friend Halsey, and their makeup brand about-face, to design this new phone case," said Sydney and Devon Carlson, co-founders wildflower. "Both brands focus on encouraging independence, creativity, and authenticity, making this collab feel extra special to do with each other."

The limited-edited phone case designed by Halsey, Devon and Sydney, is the ultimate accessory to capture shots through the night. Produced with a marbleized mix of pink and brown watercolor illusion, this case was created to be paired with late-night selfies in the mirror. Made with the most durable sandblasted polyurethane black with rubber bumper, this case adds an extra layer of protection – for wherever the night takes you.

About about-face:

Makeup without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing, and all humans are weird, complex, and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad, and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way. Our pigment-saturated, long-wearing, buildable formulas empower self-expression and are 100% vegan and cleanly formulated.

About Halsey

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. Her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August of 2021, was produced by Trent Reznor, and was nominated for a Grammy. It followed the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries.

Halsey also just kicked off their Love and Power Tour on May 17 starting in West Palm Beach, FL and will continue until September 22, ending in Dover, Delaware. During this tour, they are also headlining a variety of festivals, including Hangout Music Festival, Governors Ball, Summerfest, Festival d'été de Québec, Fuji Rock Festival, Kraków Live Festival and Firefly Music Festival.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in November 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. In January 2021, Halsey introduced about-face, an award-winning, multi-dimensional makeup line made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health, and the LGBTQ community.

About Wildflower Cases:

Wildflower Cases is a women-owned and operated iPhone accessories company in Los Angeles, California. Each exclusive and limited-edition fashion iPhone accessory is designed by founder Michelle Carlson and her two daughters, Devon and Sydney Carlson. Wildflower represents all of the girls passionately experiencing life with a free spirit and sense of independence, who are able to grow and survive anywhere, and are driven to succeed. Beginning with humble roots and only two handmade cell phone cases, Wildflower is now one of the fastest growing millennial iPhone fashion accessories and social media brands.

about-face drop 12 Gel Artist is a smooth gel liner that delivers high-definition and potent pigment for long-lasting, vibrant color that demands notice. 13 shades $13.00 each

