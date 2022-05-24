RCI Board Ups Buyback Authorization By $25 Million

HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) Board of Directors today authorized increasing the amount available under the company's share repurchase program by an additional $25.0 million.

From FY16, when the company started implementing its capital allocation strategy, to 2Q22, RCI has invested approximately $25.4 million repurchasing approximately 1.6 million shares at an average of $15.88 per share.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

