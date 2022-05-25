Architectural Marvels Enhance the Traveler Experience on Miami Beach

Destination features collection of signature design styles, offering visitors a natural display of artistic inspiration while they stay and play

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to historic landmarks ranging from iconic hotels and buildings to preserved streets and parks, Miami Beach's storied design history provides architecturally-minded travelers the chance to discover a unique collection of design styles, all perfectly-situated along the destination's seven miles of award-winning beaches. With a globally-recognized collection of architectural genres including art deco, Mediterranean revival, MiMo and the Miami Beach school of architecture, travelers can expect an open-air museum of 20th century architecture at almost every turn during their next stay.

Home to historic landmarks ranging from iconic hotels and buildings to preserved streets and parks, Miami Beach’s storied design history provides architecturally-minded travelers the chance to discover a unique collection of design styles, all perfectly-situated along the destination’s seven miles of award-winning beaches. (PRNewswire)

"There is a beautiful and intentional juxtaposition found in the varying historic districts on Miami Beach that invites visitors to explore our history while enjoying modern accommodations, experiences and hospitality services," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We are dedicated to celebrating Miami Beach's eclectic mix of architectural style and preserving it to honor our design roots that reflect the many cultures and artistic influences that make our destination aesthetically-unique."

Recently, a number of Miami Beach's iconic landmarks have been recognized including the reinvention of the signature lifeguard stands by William Lane and boutique hotel newcomer, Esmé, tucked away from the cobblestone streets of Española Way. It's easy for architecturally -minded travelers looking to immerse themselves in all-things-design, no matter their style, at almost every turn on Miami Beach. To help visitors find their way through the variety of options, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority is sharing a few stand outs that fuse the elements of iconic style with top-notch service to deliver a travel-worthy itinerary.

Architecture abounds at The Shelbourne South Beach, a property that dates back to the 1940's exuding timeless luxury, elegance and original Art Deco design. As a stylish playground, guests can expect a dose of oceanside glamour with pops of color and interesting angles to enjoy, even from the property's pool and diving platform. After check-in, visitors can check-out the beach and revel in Miami Beach's reimaged lifeguard stands and naturally, take a selfie to share the design love. More than a place for lifeguards to stay watch to keep visitors safe, these beachside landmarks feature striking abstract shapes and bold colors that enhance their oceanfront location.

While Miami Beach is known for incredible Art Deco style, Mediterranean Revival is not to be missed. From Gianni Versace's masterpiece on Ocean Drive to restaurants and storefronts featuring handmade tile and metal intricacies, travelers can sign up for a walking tour curated by The Miami Design Preservation League showcasing architectural highlights made popular on Miami Beach in the 1920's and 1930's. And, no day is complete on Miami Beach without a classic cocktail or mocktail. Design-lovers can check out the new Lapidus Bar at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach. The property was built in 1953 by iconic architect Morris Lapidus, known as the pioneer of Miami Modern style. Evoking a glamorous era feel, the bar is located in the hotel's lobby and part of a recent $90 million renovation, bringing the design elements of the past together with five-star service.

"Miami Beach is truly an open-air museum experience, providing visitors a design history lesson without them even knowing - from hotels and restaurants to cocktail lounges and even our post office," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "As a destination to discover, travelers can choose from a number of self and guided tours to learn how the diverse make up of our community can be seen and appreciated through our city's stand-out architecture."

A collection of design-forward experiences, places to stay and dine and a guide of architectural landmark recommendations can be accessed by downloading the free, award-winning Experience Miami Beach App. Travelers in need of more design inspiration can follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram and Facebook.

CONTACT: Private Label Marketing, mbvca@privatelabel-marketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority