The Crisis in Ukraine: Claremont McKenna College and Top Ukrainian Universities Host Symposia, Wednesday and Thursday

Scholars will discuss the impact of the Russian invasion on higher education and the role of religious communities in peacebuilding and aiding internally displaced persons

WHAT: Claremont McKenna College professors will join Ukrainian scholars, administrators, clergy, and students to discuss:

The Crisis in Higher Education during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine : The impact of the war in Ukraine on higher education teaching, student learning, recruitment, and survival in a period of national crises. (Day 1, May 25 )

Religious Communities in Peacebuilding, Social Service Work, and in Aiding Internally Displaced Persons: The role of Ukrainian Orthodox, Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Muslims, and NGO and other leaders in peacebuilding, social service work, and aiding internally displaced persons. (Day 2, May 26 )

WHEN: Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26, 9:30 to 11:30 AM PDT, both days.

WHO: Claremont McKenna College Prof. Gastón Espinosa and Ukrainian Scholars Sergiy Makovsky, Denys Kuzmin, and Volodymyr Dalsky will lead discussions on the impact of the Russian invasion on higher education and the role of religious communities in peacebuilding and aiding internally displaced people.

The two-day event builds on more than a decade of research and visits made by Espinosa to Ukraine, where he has carried out interviews, given university lectures, and organized a major conference in 2020 on the role of religion in the Ukrainian struggle for independence, democracy, and society and on the growing influence of Ukrainian Orthodox, Catholic, Muslim, and Protestant Evangelical and Charismatic churches in Ukrainian politics and society.

Claremont McKenna College Dean Shana Levin, Kopiika Valeriy of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and Viktor Glebov of I.I. Mechnikov National University of Odesa will offer opening remarks at both symposia on May 25 and 26.

REGISTRATION: Both events will be on zoom. Registration is required to participate

May 25 : Crisis in Higher Education during the Russian Invasion: Registration link:





May 26 : Role of Religion in Peacebuilding, Social Service Work, and Aiding Internally Displaced Persons: Registration link:





MEDIA: Media RSVP is required and online registration is required. Please contact Gilien Silsby 213-500-8673.

