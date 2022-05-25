d1g1t Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification For Its Wealth Management Platform

Certification Validates d1g1t as a Trusted and Secure Technology for Users and Provides Assurance that Effective Controls Are in Place to Safeguard Data

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- d1g1t Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, today announced the successful completion of an audit to obtain the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification. SOC offers the best way for a firm to demonstrate that effective information technology controls are in place to ensure to its clients that their privacy and their data are well protected.

Technology providers receive SOC 2 Type II certification only after an extensive audit of its internal controls and systems. The audit focuses on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant trust service principles related to a system's security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of data.

Dan Rosen, d1g1t's co-founder and CEO, said, "Protecting the privacy of our client's data is a top priority for our company. This SOC 2 Type II certification highlights how much time and effort we've invested to make our platform safe and provides our clients the added peace of mind they deserve. I am extremely proud of the d1g1t team for this hard-won accomplishment and the confidence it confers on our innovative enterprise wealth management platform for our clients."

The SOC audit involved a deep dive into the d1g1t platform's physical infrastructure, operating software and programs, management and governance, data integrity and procedures. The certificate illustrates that our security program is properly designed and effectively safeguards data with responsible process monitoring, encryption control, intrusion detection, user access authentication and disaster recovery.

d1g1t designed its platform to empower wealth management firms to scale up the high-value, human services that will set them apart in an increasingly digital world. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before.

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators. Visit d1g1t.com to learn more and also follow on LinkedIn.

