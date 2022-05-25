Greenhouse Releases New Podcast Series, "What's Your Why?"

Greenhouse Director of Talent Acquisition, Ariana Moon, speaks with recruiting leaders from OneTrust, Fastly, Coursera, VaynerX and more, about what drives their passion for hiring

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the hiring software company, today released a new limited series podcast in its Hiring For What's Next show, "What's your why?." This podcast celebrates recruiters' tireless efforts and outsized impact. Hosted by Ariana Moon , Director of Talent Acquisition at Greenhouse, the series features recruiters from influential companies like Fastly, OneTrust, Convercent, VaynerX and more.

This new series delivers thoughtful conversations with talent acquisition professionals to explore what drives them, and how their work is changing lives, companies and communities.

Topics covered in the series include:

Personal stories of how each guest made their way into hiring

The importance of DE&I in recruiting and leading by example

Being the glue connecting different parts of People Operations

Improving hiring efficiency – being strategic with time

Candidate experience and career development

Lessons learned around scaling culture

"Recruiters are the unsung heroes of their organizations," said Ariana Moon, Director of Talent Acquisition at Greenhouse. "The process of matching an individual with the right job opportunity can be life-changing. With this podcast series, we want to celebrate talent acquisition professionals who are a key part of building and scaling the companies of tomorrow. I hope their stories and advice will help inspire other recruiters who are doing incredible things and highlight the importance of the work they do in the world."

"What's your why?" guests include:

Felix J. Lopez , TA Recruiter at Convercent by OneTrust

Brandi Bergstrom , Head of Talent at Hartex, formerly the Director of Recruiting at Netlify

Shirin Parineh , Director of Recruiting at Fastly

Matt Woo , Head of Talent Ops at Ontra

Parijat Tanna Talkad , Operations, Data Analysis, & Systems at Coursera

Kalliopi Zabafti, Talent Acquisition Manager at Kaizen Gaming

Stephanie Jade Lütge-Thomas, Recruiter at Cobalt.io

Beth Armstrong , VP of Recruitment at VaynerX

The series includes 8 podcast episodes, released weekly through mid July, available everywhere podcasts are shared. Access the entire library of Greenhouse podcasts here: greenhouse.io/podcast .

