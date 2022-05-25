High-growth real-time location platform company Mapbox is growing quickly in Helsinki

HELSINKI, Finland, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading real-time-location intelligence company, Mapbox, opened its doors on a new office in central Helsinki this month, tripling its footprint to support even more growth in Finland.

Mapbox employees collaborate in the new Helsinki office. (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Washington D.C., Mapbox helps customers like Toyota, Suunto and Wolt leverage its real-time location intelligence platform to improve their businesses and delight customers. The team in Helsinki has doubled in size in this quarter and plays a critical role in delivering on the Mapbox mission to power navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. The Mapbox team in Helsinki develops 3D map rendering software, sophisticated routing algorithms, operationally excellent APIs, and visionary map design.

"This office has real soul," said long-time Helsinki-based leader Thiago Santos. "We gather a diverse group of people with talent and passion to solve tough problems for our customers into a thoughtfully designed environment. It is a winning combination."

Mapbox is popular among mobile and cloud app developers, logistics companies, and automakers wanting to leverage location intelligence in what they build, so there is a good chance you are using an app or vehicle powered by Mapbox technology every day.

We're excited to expand our current Mapbox office to accommodate our rapidly growing team by renovating the top floor of the same building for more space, abundant natural light, green plants, an outdoor terrace, and a pool table for unwinding at the end of the day. The team likes to get together on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the company caters lunch in the office.

"Our team simply loves this city center location, so it was a really easy choice." office manager Jenni Harju says. "The top floor will be amazing office space and team members are really looking forward to the final results once the office is complete this spring." she says.

Mapbox has grown in Helsinki from a small three-person team to more than 50. The Helsinki office is one of Mapbox's most culturally diverse offices with employees hailing from 14 countries. The majority of the staff are involved in software development and the start-up community spirit remains strong.

People interested in career opportunities at Mapbox should visit https://www.mapbox.com/careers .

ABOUT MAPBOX®

Mapbox is the leading real-time location platform for a new generation of location-aware businesses. Mapbox is the only platform that equips organizations with the full set of tools to power the navigation of people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 3.5 million registered developers have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers.

For more information, visit www.mapbox.com .

Media Contact:

Sian Hernandez

mapbox@karbocom.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mapbox