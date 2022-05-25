InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Package Delivery System (JXA-141)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a system to protect delivered packages from theft and weather-related damage," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the GUARD-A-BOX. My design would ensure that delivered items are safe, dry and intact."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a secure way to protect packages delivered outside a home or business. In doing so, it helps to prevent theft. It also protects against rain, snow and other weather-related damage. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and small businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JXA-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

