InventHelp Presents Reusable Commercial Paint Stencil (LVT-270)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It can be difficult sometimes locating residential house numbers from the street," said the inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "I thought of this idea to help provide an easier way for individuals to mark their house number on a concrete curb."

He invented the patent-pending E Z CURB that is a durable stencil system for repeated use for residential home curbs. This will allow for consistency in numbering and lettering on a concrete curb surface. The reusable stencil could be used for multiple homes and could eliminate the need to purchase products and paint supplies. Additionally, this was invented for helping emergency personnel, delivery personnel, family members and others easily and quickly identify a residence.

The original design was submitted to the LAS VEGAS sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-270, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

