Green industry software provider Real Green announces a new platform that allows green businesses to drive growth by generating and managing contracts, proposals and other business forms

WALLED LAKE, Mich., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Green by WorkWave , a leading provider of field service software and solutions to the green service industries, announces the launch of Real Green Forms, a digital solution for the green industry that empowers lawn care and lawn maintenance professionals to use professional, customized and branded integrated forms to save time, close sales faster and reduce manual office processing — all without interfering with their current business processes.

Real Green Forms Helps Green Industry Businesses Save Time and Close Sales Faster With integrated, Paperless Solutions (PRNewswire)

Real Green integrated WorkWave's form-generating capabilities into its core software solution after seeing the success it has had within WorkWave's other software solutions. With Real Green Forms, green industry owners have a powerful new option for generating and managing paperless contracts, proposals and other business forms.

"Real Green Forms is a proven, innovative forms solution that allows Real Green customers to create highly customizable, fillable forms that are fully integrated into the platform's automation, enabling them to close sales faster, drive growth through efficiency and optimize customer experience," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave, the parent company of Real Green. "This is one of the many benefits of bringing together industry leaders. We can leverage features and add-on solutions that are helping our customers succeed across our different platforms, and more quickly deliver proven new features and functionality that our customers want. This gives our customers the most value they can get from WorkWave as their technology partner."

Real Green Forms enhances the power and functionality of Real Green's market-leading green software platform with an intuitive solution that allows customers to digitally capture all relevant information, including signatures, required to complete contracts and proposals and other business forms.

With Real Green Forms, users can:

Create standardized, professional-looking PDF forms and documents, including lawncare and lawn maintenance proposals, contracts, surveys, checklists and more

Build a library of reusable, shareable PDF templates

Identify required fields and automatically pre-fill customer information before sending

Add dynamic pricing to forms, contracts and invoices

Send forms for signatures from any device and digitally capture customer and staff signatures

Add forms to customer accounts

Review, track and organize every document within Service Assistant 5 via Form Tracker

Real Green was acquired by WorkWave in June 2021. Together, these leading providers of software for the service industries are fueled by the same mission to empower their customers to grow their businesses, service their customers and maximize their money. As part of the WorkWave family, Real Green brings decades of market expertise to growing lawn care and landscaping businesses, fostering success across the entire green industry.

For more information about Real Green, visit www.realgreen.com .

About Real Green by WorkWave

For more than 30 years, Real Green by WorkWave has provided green service contractors with the solutions they need to grow and manage their business and remains the foundation that can run any service industry business. Real Green's solutions utilize the latest technology in mobile apps, measurement, routing, scheduling, global positioning and in-field estimating, routing, scheduling, invoicing and payments. Real Green offers a full suite of marketing services, including automated marketing, referral marketing, branding, SEO, social media and more. For more information, visit https://www.realgreen.com .

