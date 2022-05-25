SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of International Business Machines Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 - (NYSE: IBM)

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of International Business Machines Corporation.

Shareholders who purchased shares of IBM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: April 4, 2017 to October 20, 2021

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue and growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue and growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue and growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; (ii) the Company's present success and positive future growth prospects concerning its Strategic Imperative business strategy were being fueled by the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperative Revenue and, as a result (iii) the Company misled the market by portraying the Company's Strategic Imperative's financial performance and future prospects more favorable than they actually were as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives.

DEADLINE: June 6, 2022

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of IBM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 6, 2022.

