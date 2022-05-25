Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Recognizes Six Utilities for Customer-Centric Achievements

The Best Practices Awards spotlight how consumers and small businesses are benefitting from energy innovation

DALLAS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) announced the recipients of the 2022 Best Practices Awards at the 2022 Consumer Symposium, which was hosted as part of DISTRIBUTECH International, the leading annual transmission and distribution event.

The Best Practices Awards, now in their fifth year, highlight successful programs, technologies and strategies from electricity providers in six categories, including the new Energy Equity Award, which was developed to acknowledge a provider that's advancing a more equitable energy system.

Selected by an independent advisory panel of industry experts, the 2022 winners are:

Saint John Energy has been honored with the Smart Energy Innovation Award for the Smart Energy Project, which will bring significant advancements in AI and machine learning to make timely, cost-effective decisions to manage its system load profile, increase asset utilization and efficiency and curb peak demand charges for the utility and its customers.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has been honored with the Culture Transformation Award for modernizing their existing CIS environment and building a digital core to transform the legacy, premise-based system to a 360-degree, customer-centric platform.

London Hydro has been honored with the Consumer Engagement Award for launching an automatic, personalized Price Plan Calculator and allowing a self-serve rate switch. The calculator enables consumers to stay on the London Hydro website and get all the information they need to make an informed choice about their rate plan.

PSE&G has been honored with the Energy Equity Award for the Clean Energy Jobs Program that is working to fill clean energy positions implementing PSE&G's energy efficiency programs with 2,000 low- and middle-income New Jersey residents.

JEA has been honored with the Consumer Education Award for JEA Drive Electric, a first-of-its-kind electric vehicle (EV) education, marketing and peak load reduction program in Northeast Florida . The program is encouraging EV adoption and incentivizing drivers who charge their EVs during off-peak hours.

Rocky Mountain Power has been honored with the SMB Engagement Award for leveraging Bidgely's UtilityAI solution to deploy digital energy usage reports to more than 60,000 small-and-medium business (SMB) customers in Utah , Idaho and Wyoming .

More information on the winning programs can be found in the "2022 Best Practices Guide".

