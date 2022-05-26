CEDIA Expo Selects THE rAVe Agency as Agency of Record

CEDIA Expo, the largest North American event for the residential technology channel, names THE rAVe Agency as agency of record

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THE rAVe Agency , a full-service creative agency serving the AV, UCC and digital signage industries, announces it has been selected by CEDIA Expo as its agency of record, after a competitive review. THE rAVe Agency will be responsible for elevating CEDIA Expo through developing and executing strategic and integrated public relations, social media marketing and live-event production.

CEDIA Expo is the platform where residential technology integrators, designers and construction professionals connect, learn, and engage. The premier trade show unites thousands of home tech pros and exhibitors to experience the industry's hottest smart home technology. This year, CEDIA Expo 2022 will include a vibrant array of aptitudes and new, compelling opportunities supported by THE rAVe Agency. THE rAVe Agency has created effective campaigns for industry-leading brands, such as Samsung, LG, Barco, Epson, Sony and others, to launch innovative and unique in-person or online events. THE rAVe Agency will magnify its mastery through the combination of live trade-show coverage with rAVe [NOW], the introduction of social influencers through rAVe [CREATE] and expanded media outreach through rAVe [STORYTELLING].

"As the largest North American event for the residential technology channel, CEDIA Expo is committed to amplifying the powerful impact of home technology through exhibitor activations, educational opportunities and peer-to-peer connections," said Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president for CEDIA Expo and KBIS, Emerald. "We are thrilled to have THE rAVe Agency as our partner as we work together to achieve this goal. THE rAVe Agency is recognized as a leader in innovation and creativity through engaging marketing and communications campaigns. With THE rAVe Agency, we look forward to introducing new, vibrant ideas to elevate our brand and relationships with technology integrators, designers and construction professionals."

Originally founded in 1998 by Gary Kayye, Kayye Consulting was the AV industry's first marketing consulting firm. Today, THE rAVe Agency is a full-service creative agency focused exclusively on the AV market. THE rAVe Agency brings a combined professional experience of 50 years to solve companies' most unique communications and marketing challenges. THE rAVe Agency's team will be led by industry professionals Emily Dean, Morgan Lawrence and Katie Leiser, bringing a diverse background in earned media, thought leadership, creative strategy and social media.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with CEDIA Expo," said Gary Kayye, co-founder and director of THE rAVe Agency. "We have a long-standing relationship with CEDIA Expo through our unique live event and trade show coverage with rAVe [NOW]. Now, THE rAVe Agency will bring a vibrant array of new talents to this year's event. We are energized to introduce new initiatives and opportunities to create the most captivating event for the residential technology industry. We can assure you, CEDIA Expo 2022 is going to be a must-see event!"

About THE rAVe Agency

Founded in 1998 by Gary Kayye, Kayye Consulting was the AV industry's first marketing consulting firm. Now, it has become THE rAVe Agency, providing the AV market, globally, with the industry's first creative agency. We're leaders in social media marketing, strategy, branding, product development, experiential marketing, content marketing, lead generation and storytelling. THE rAVe Agency incorporates more than 45 years of professional experience into seven strategic talents — including rAVe [PUBS], rAVe [NOW], rAVe [LAVNCH], rAVe [CREATE], rAVe [CONSULT], rAVe [STORYTELLING] and rAVe [SPEAK]. For more information, please visit www.THErAVeAgency.com .

About CEDIA Expo

CEDIA Expo, owned by Emerald Expositions, is THE platform where residential technology integrators, designers and construction professions connect, learn, and engage. CEDIA Expo brings together thousands of home tech pros and hundreds of exhibitors to the leading event for smart home technology. CEDIA Expo 2022 will take place September 29 – October 1, 2022, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit cediaexpo.com .

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.emeraldx.com .

