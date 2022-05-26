Eventus Wins Best Trade Surveillance Solution at RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2022

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today received the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution at the RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2022. The award is the second this month for the firm's Validus platform and recognizes the company's continued growth and expansion within the European region.

Presented at a luncheon ceremony in London, the award was determined by votes from throughout the capital markets community. RegTech Insight, an A-Team Group publication, said this year's awards had more entries and votes than ever before, following selection of the shortlist in each category by the editorial staff and advisory board.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, said: "Congratulations to Eventus for winning the 2022 RegTech Insight Award Europe for Best Trade Surveillance Solution. This year's RegTech Insight Europe awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers that help capital markets participants respond effectively and efficiently to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We've been putting substantial resources into our expansion in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. It's a great honor to receive this recognition based on votes from capital markets participants who appreciate our high level of service, the expertise of our growing team and our proven ability to deliver for our clients."

Last fall, Eventus won the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution in the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021, one of four awards the firm received in 2021 for its efforts in the Asia-Pacific region. Eventus has previously won two RegTech Insight awards for trade surveillance addressing U.S. regulations. Earlier this month, the company won the Markets Media Markets Choice Award for Best in RegTech for the third consecutive year.

The annual RegTech Insight Awards Europe recognize both established solution providers and innovative newcomers, seeking to herald and highlight regulatory technology solutions that throughout the year have successfully improved firms' ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

