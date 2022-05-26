GenScript USA Enters Distribution Agreement with EUROIMMUN US for cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Detection Kit

The test measures a relative concentration of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in patients recovering from COVID-19

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc., a subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a world-leading biotechnology company, has reached an agreement with EUROIMMUN US Inc., a PerkinElmer Company, for the distribution of the GenScript cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit in the United States and Canada.

The test measures a relative concentration of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in patients recovering from COVID-19. It has received U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as a serology test for neutralizing antibodies to identify an adaptive immune response in individuals with recent and prior SARS-CoV-2 infections. The kit is also CE marked (Europe) and has received HSA provisional approval (Singapore), ANVISA in Brazil, and ANMAT in Argentina.

"We are excited to team up with EUROIMMUN to distribute GenScript's cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit. We believe this collaboration can further enhance the significant contribution cPass has provided to the fight against COVID-19 and will continue to play an important role as we move towards normalcy," said Dr. Michael Lau, senior director of corporate development for GenScript USA.

"With the addition of the cPass SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit to our SARS-CoV-2 portfolio, EUROIMMUN is well-positioned to assist our customers and their patients in assessing their adaptive immune response," said Greg Stock, general manager of EUROIMMUN US. "As diagnostic testing, clinical recommendations, and the virus itself all continue to evolve, we remain 100 percent committed to empowering clinicians and laboratories with high-quality diagnostic tests and automation that aid in the fight against COVID-19."

About EUROIMMUN

As one of the leading manufacturers of medical laboratory diagnostics worldwide, EUROIMMUN stands for innovation. More than 3,400 employees in 17 countries develop, produce and sell test systems to support the diagnosis of diseases, as well as software and automation solutions for the performance and evaluation of these tests. Laboratories in over 140 countries use EUROIMMUN products for the diagnosis of autoimmune and infectious diseases as well as allergies, and to perform genetic analyses. For more information, please visit: euroimmun.us

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform. The company's operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the USA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers. For more information, please visit genscript.com.

