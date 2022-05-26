InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Cover for Vehicles (HOF-184)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique way to cover and protect a jeep vehicle parked outside overnight," said an inventor, from Lake Jackson, Texas, "so I invented the JEEP DEW RAG CAB COVER. My design offers an alternative to dull and boring cab covers."

The invention provides an attractive way to protect a parked jeep-style or other vehicle. In doing so, it prevents dew and other debris from accumulating on the cab interior. As a result, it enhances fun and style and it provides added protection. The invention features a durable and decorative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of jeep-style and other vehicles such as boats, motorcycles, kayaks, cars, trucks, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

