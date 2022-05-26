Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- A virtual fireside chat at Cowen's 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
- A fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 6:20 p.m. ET/ 3:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib (SNDX-5613), a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
