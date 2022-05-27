Inventhelp Inventor Develops An Innovative Fishing Accessory (PBT-160)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to go night fishing and I could not see when the fish were biting and on which rod, so I invented the FISHING ROD LIGHT," said an inventor from Phoenix, Ariz."my design allows me to see my rods clearly in the dark, allowing me to easily find out which rod has a bite on it."

This patent-pending invention allows an angler to see the rod and detect rod movement in the dark, which could result in fewer missed catches. As a result, this enables the fisherman to walk away from his rod and reel, yet still detect a strike even from a distance. This device is designed to be easy to install, convenient, practical to use and prevents fishermen from missing a catch. Additionally, this is producible in different shapes and sizes and is ideal for fishermen, fishing enthusiasts, and families.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

