InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Protect Against Fires (OCC-1607)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to smother, contain and stop a rapidly advancing fire," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the FIRE TENT. My design would prevent a fire from harming a home or other property."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a system to protect a residential home against ground-based brush fires. In doing so, it helps to extinguish any manmade brush fire or wildfire. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency and it eliminates the need for laborious, ground-based firefighting procedures. The invention features an effective design that can be rapidly deployed so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1607, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp