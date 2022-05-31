Direct Digital Holdings to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XII

HOUSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform, today announced that Keith Smith, President and Co-Founder of Direct Digital Holdings, and Susan Echard, Chief Financial Officer of Direct Digital Holdings, will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XII investor conference at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in California from June 7 to June 9, 2022.

About the Conference

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th. The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 7th and 8th, with a morning session on that Thursday. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art supply- and demand-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' buy-side solutions manages over 200 clients daily, and the sell-side solution serves over 80,000 advertisers generating over 70+ billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

