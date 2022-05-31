Promigas to Host Investor Day in New York and Present First Quarter Results on June 2, 2022

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promigas S.A. E.S.P. (BVC: PROMIG) today announced it will host an Investor Day event on June 2, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

"In this 2022 Investor Day we will present how Promigas has been expanding its operations while generating value for all stakeholders," said Juan Manuel Rojas Payán, CEO. "We look forward to discussing our growth plans in Latin America and how we are preparing the Company for the future of clean energy, where natural gas will play a key role."

Promigas executives presenting during the event include Chief Executive Officer Juan Manuel Rojas Payán, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Vice President Natalia Abello, Chief Financial Officer Aquiles Mercado González and other senior leaders.

Promigas will also be presenting its financial results for the first quarter 2022 during the event. Presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Promigas.com after the event concludes.

Investors and analysts are invited to register for the event at https://promigasinvestorday.com, where a more detailed agenda and leadership profiles is provided.

For more information, please contact Promigas Investor Relations at investors@promigas.com or Lucia Domville from Grayling at lucia.domville@grayling.com.

About Promigas

Promigas is a leading natural gas and energy services company in Latin America. For more than 47 years, the company has been connecting markets to sources of energy and generating value through environmentally responsible management and by being committed to sustainable development. Promigas develops energy markets in Colombia and Peru, focusing on natural gas transportation and distribution, integrated solutions for the industry and electricity generation. It also participates in the only LNG import regasification terminal in Colombia, the Sociedad Portuaria El Cayao (SPEC), located in Cartagena.

