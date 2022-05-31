Synaptic raises $20Mn in Series B Funding Round from Valor Equity Partners

The company aims to use this capital to usher in a new era of data-driven investing and decision making

GURGAON and BANGALORE, India, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptic, a leading alternative data insights start-up, announced today the successful closure of $20 million in Series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners . Synaptic combines the best of technology, machine learning, and finance to bring sophisticated alternative data insights to decision-makers.

With the funding, Synaptic will continue to invest in product innovations, double down on its data science capabilities, partnerships with data vendors, and expand its go-to-market teams in key global financial hubs.

"The amount of data generated by the world grows exponentially every year and can be valuable in providing accurate, detailed insights across all types of markets. However, the data is raw, unstructured, and constantly shifting, making it difficult for companies to use it meaningfully. We are a leader in analyzing billions of data points every day to provide reliable insights to investors and corporations so they can make better decisions. With the Series B funding, we will massively increase our reach and bring our capabilities to more markets and geographies. We are highly enthusiastic about the investment from Valor and look forward to working together with their incredibly experienced team," said Anurag Abbott, Co-Founder, Synaptic.

Synaptic is trusted by leading Venture Capital and Private Equity firms, Hedge Funds, and Asset Managers globally with combined assets of several hundred billion dollars. Synaptic provides a data and insights platform to investors looking to leverage diverse alternative datasets in sourcing and tracking companies of interest, market research, and portfolio monitoring. The Synaptic platform brings together well over 100 performance metrics like web and mobile traffic, SEO data, employee data, product reviews, developer activity, search trends, etc, on hundreds of thousands of public and private companies globally. These are layered with machine learning-powered analytics and an automated insights engine, allowing investors to get personalized insights from their data that would otherwise remain undiscovered.

Speaking on the investment, Antonio Gracias, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of Valor noted, "Valor has a long history of leveraging alternative data to enhance decision making. As the world becomes more chaotic, the importance of alternative data only grows. We are excited to support the Synaptic team as they enhance the accessibility and utility of alternative data."

Synaptic was incubated as the data and analytics team at Vy Capital, a $6 billion AuM global technology investment company and was spun out as an independent company in 2016. Previously, the company has raised $6mn in seed and Series A funding from Ribbit Capital, Felicis Ventures, and Vy Capital Management.

Speaking on the funding, Rohit Razdan, Co-Founder, Synaptic, said, "This is a significant step forward to harness the full potential of merging ML and analytics with alternative data to improve investing decisions. We are grateful for the continued support of existing shareholders and the addition of new investors. Research and data is a $100bn+ industry that has just begun using alternative data. We want to be the partner of choice for any organization that wants to leverage alternative datasets."

